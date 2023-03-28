The Road to Economic Emancipation in Namibia: Prioritizing Inclusion, Equity, and Lifelong Learning

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

Namibia’s economic emancipation is closely tied to entrepreneurship and small business development. In order to achieve this, policymakers must prioritize inclusion, equity, and lifelong learning to empower people, build shared prosperity, and protect the environment. As the country celebrates its 33rd Independence Day, it is a reminder of the sacrifices made by heroes and heroines to gain independence, but also the struggles that continue to exist such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Agricultural transformation and supporting the informal sector are crucial steps towards achieving economic growth and development. Policies must focus on formalizing the informal sector to address challenges faced by the sector and invest in human capital for innovation and industrialization.

Furthermore, the government must take away hurdles faced by small businesses and micro-enterprises and cut the red tape that constrains them. Citizen participation is vital in building a more equitable society where opportunity is not defined by race, gender, or class. Namibia must also find ways to reduce alarming levels of youth unemployment and provide young people with broader opportunities.

In order to achieve economic transformation, policies must promote labour-intensive growth, create a globally competitive economy, and support flexible industrial and trade policies. It is crucial to monitor and evaluate policies to ensure that resources are not wasted and growth reforms are sustainable in the long run.

Namibia’s path towards economic emancipation requires sacrifice and selflessness, similar to the initial struggle for political self-determination. Embracing economic freedom and prosperity requires a culture of learning and teaching directed towards the full development of the human personality. It is important for leaders to take action to rid the economy of legislative and regulatory constraints in key industries and empower small businesses and micro-enterprises to grow.