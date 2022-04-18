Trending Now
Rehoboth community lays rugby star Cameron McNab to rest
Rehoboth community lays rugby star Cameron McNab to rest
Sports

Rehoboth community lays rugby star Cameron McNab to rest

April 18, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

REHOBOTH, 18 April – As we came to the end of our Easter long weekend the community of Rehoboth bade farewell to their well-known rugby player Cameron Xavier ‘Hotdog’ Mcnab.

Cameron, who would have turned 26 on 14 April, died in a car accident in Windhoek on 9 April. He played rugby for the FNB Rehoboth Rugby Club.

He leaves behind his mother, siblings, and a large family. His service was held at the Rinse Mother Church and he was laid to rest at the Rehoboth graveyard.

During his rugby career Cameron played for Dr. Lemmer High School,  Namibia’s u/18 Craven Week team in South Africa, Namibia’s u/20 team, and the University of Namibia. The sporting nation mourns Cameron’s death.

– Namibia Daily News

