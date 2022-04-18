And it’s a wrap for the Erongo Governor’s Cup!

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND – The most anticipated moment of the Erongo Governor’s Cup arrived with winners being announced at the coastal town on Monday afternoon.

Individual cash prizes and medals were awarded to the best performers and top teams.

In the soccer section, Walvis bay Urban came home first winning N$7 000, with Omaruru second and a N$5 000 cash prize, while the third spot went to Karibib who won N$3 500.

The netball trophy for the best team went to Swakopmund with Omaruru second and a prize of N$3 500. Arandis came in third taking home N$1 500.

Karibib was the volleyball champion of the tournament with Arandis in second place, each winning N$2 500, and