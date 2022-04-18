Over 600 Schools affected by floods in S. Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 — A total of 630 schools in KwaZulu-Natal Province have been affected by the floods while 101 are not accessible, said South Africa’s Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday.

“At the last count, 630 schools were affected, 101 unaccessible, and 124 have suffered extensive damage. It has been reported that 57 learners have been confirmed to be deceased while five are still missing,” said DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

“Rescue and recovery processes are still ongoing. One educator and one food handler have been reported to have passed away. Schools will not be able to open tomorrow (Tuesday) in KwaZulu-Natal,” he added.

Mhlanga said the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will visit KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage done by the floods.

KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing heavy rains last week which have left a trail of destruction and killed 443 people with many still missing. President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials have visited the places ravaged by floods. (Xinhua)