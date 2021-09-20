Trending Now
Rehabilitation work at Namibia’s flagship airport nears completion
National

September 20, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20  — Rehabilitation work at Namibia’s flagship Hosea Kutako International Airport will be completed soon, giving a new face to the country’s tourism industry, Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson Dan Kamati said on Sunday.
The congestion alleviation project’s practical completion date is set for the end of September 2021, Kamati said, adding that the expansion at the main airport will modernize it to meet international standards set by other airports worldwide.
The NAC spokesperson said the airport expansion will go a long way to spruce up the image of the country to all tourists at a time when arrivals have dwindled seriously owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosea Kutako International Airport is the main international airport of Namibia, serving the capital city Windhoek.  – Xinhua

