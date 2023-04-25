The Bank Windhoek Fistball League Shows Exciting Results

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, April 25 — Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 4) have widened the gap in the National A and B categories on the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s second match day, which took place in Swakopmund over the weekend. SKW A also defended its lead in the Under 18 category.

In the National A League, CFC 1 beat all opponents 3-0 and returned to Windhoek with nine points, extending their lead in the table to five points. SKW 1, SFC 1, and CFC 2 competed well against CFC 1 but ultimately lost, with SKW 1 winning against both SFC 1 and CFC 2. SFC 1 and CFC 2 share third place with four points each.

In the National B League, SFC 2 was the surprise of the day, winning all six encounters and climbing to the second spot in the table. SKW 4 defended their lead in the table but suffered two defeats. CFC 3 slipped from second place to sixth place as they did not compete on this match day.

In the Under 18 category, SKW A won against SFC A but surprisingly lost to their reserve team, SKW B. SFC A won the match against SKW B, and Hanjo Lorck from SFC A was named youth player of the day.

The indoor tournament is next on the fistball calendar, taking place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Swakopmund. Meanwhile, the men’s national team is preparing for the Fistball World Championships in Mannheim, Germany, in July 2023.

– Namibia Daily News