13,682 employees retrenched in 2020 and 1st half 2021 in Namibia: statistics

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20 — A total of 13,682 employees retrenched in Namibia between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, according to statistics released to the media on Monday by the government.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, of the 13,682 retrenchments recorded, 10,773 were mainly due to economic reasons and closure or discontinuation of businesses, while 2,909 retrenchments were due to COVID-19 related reasons.

“No employees were retrenched due to COVID-19-related reasons during the first quarter of 2021/2022 financial year (April 2021 — June 2021),” the ministry said. – Xinhua