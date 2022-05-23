Trending Now
National

Reckless and negligent driving, driving without a driver’s licence charges Okandjengedi bridge accident

May 23, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 23 – Two passengers sustained slight injuries while three were unharmed after a VW Polo with four passengers hit the Okandjengedi bridge and overturned on Sunday at about 00h10.

According to the police report by Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, a Namibian male (25) from Ompumbu was driving the metallic silver VW Polo from Ongwediva towards Oshakati past the Okandjengedi traffic lights when the incident occurred.

The vehicle was carrying four passengers all Namibians:  a male(22) from Ompumbu, a female (36) from Ombalalandu, a male (23) from Ompumbu and a male (24) from Oshoopala location.

The driver was tested for alcohol by a traffic officer at Oshakati State Hospital and the result was 0.03mg indicating he did not exceed the legal limit, said Inspector Thomas Aiyambo.

All occupants were transported to Oshakati State Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating reckless and negligent driving charges and driving without a driver’s licence.

No arrest has been made and the vehicle is roadworthy. – Namibia Daily News

 

