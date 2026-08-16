Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander in S. Lebanon, military says

JERUSALEM, Aug. 16 — An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr regional division in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said Sunday.

Lebanese media reported that at least four people were killed in the attack.

The Israeli military said in a statement that Abu Hassan Alaa was killed late on Saturday in the strike on Deir al-Zahrani. It described the attack as “a response” to an earlier Hezbollah drone strike targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon that wounded three soldiers.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Israeli warplanes struck a two-story building, killing at least four people and wounding five.

Also on Saturday, seven people were killed in heavy Israeli airstrikes on the southern village of Ansar, one of the deadliest Israeli attacks since a ceasefire was reached in 2024.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,300 people in Lebanon since the latest round of fighting began on March 2.

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