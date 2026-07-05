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46 suspects detained in Ankara security operation ahead of NATO Summit
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46 suspects detained in Ankara security operation ahead of NATO Summit

July 5, 2026

ANKARA, July 5 — Turkish police detained 46 suspects in the capital Ankara as part of a security operation ahead of the NATO Summit scheduled for July 7-8, according to Turkish media on Sunday.

Turkish media Haberturk reported that the operation was coordinated by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the participation of the Ankara Police Department’s public security branch and other police units.

According to the report, the suspects were identified through technical and physical surveillance.

They were accused of posting images featuring firearms on social media, had extensive criminal records, and were allegedly involved in various firearms-related incidents.

Police conducted simultaneous raids at multiple addresses across the city, and seized evidence related to alleged criminal activities. The suspects remain in custody while legal procedures continue, the report said.

It added that the operation forms part of broader security measures across Ankara ahead of the NATO Summit.

Police have intensified inspections and expanded security perimeters around summit venues, with officers deployed around the clock at designated locations.

Turkish authorities said that all necessary judicial, administrative, and security measures had been put in place to ensure public order and security before and during the summit, with inspections and security operations to continue. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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