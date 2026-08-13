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S. African president extends condolences to Zimbabwe after Lake Kariba ferry tragedy
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S. African president extends condolences to Zimbabwe after Lake Kariba ferry tragedy

August 13, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 13– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to Zimbabwe following a ferry tragedy on Lake Kariba that killed 44 people, the Presidency said in a statement released Thursday.

Ramaphosa conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who died when the ferry capsized on Tuesday on Lake Kariba, a major reservoir shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia, while expressing solidarity with survivors and families awaiting the outcome of ongoing search operations, according to the statement.

“As South Africans, we stand in solidarity today with the nation of Zimbabwe as we mourn this extensive loss of life,” Ramaphosa said.

He wished survivors a speedy recovery and paid tribute to emergency services working to support affected families and communities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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