Namibian President Geingob to Speak at ANC NEC Gathering

PRETORIA, April 21 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has been invited to speak to the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday, during his state visit to South Africa hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The two leaders met on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and collaborating on conflicts in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond. In line with the ANC’s resolution to fortify party-to-party relations with sister parties in the SADC region, Geingob, a member of the South West African People’s Organisation, will give a message of support at the ANC NEC meeting.

The ANC and SWAPO fought together against apartheid in South Africa and have a cordial relationship as they tackle the challenges facing their countries. President Geingob also criticized Western countries for demanding the arrest and handover of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the International Criminal Court (ICC), stating that African nations should not be dictated by Western nations on how to conduct their affairs. The Namibian leader went on to explain his lack of support for the ICC, saying that Namibia has its own processes, systems, and institutions and that any crimes he commits will be tried in Namibia and not by any international court. He questioned why the US is not a member of the ICC and why they would want to be tried somewhere else.

Geingob’s message of support at the ANC NEC meeting is expected to strengthen relations between the two parties and promote cooperation in addressing challenges in the SADC region. The Namibian leader’s criticism of Western nations for interfering in African affairs may also resonate with some ANC members who have called for greater African autonomy and self-determination. The meeting will be an opportunity for Geingob to share Namibia’s perspectives on regional and continental issues and to reaffirm the country’s commitment to strengthening ties with South Africa and other African nations. – Namibia Daily News