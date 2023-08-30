Youth organization joins forces with traditional to combat gender-based violence.

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Kapako Village, August 30 – In a remarkable collaborative effort to address the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV), the Men4Women organization partnered with the British High Commission in Namibia to host a one-day engagement workshop. The workshop, held at the Mbunza Tribal Offices yesterday, sought to foster dialogue and cooperation between the youth organization and traditional leaders from the Mbunza Traditional Authority, with the goal of combating GBV through a cultural lens.

Under the theme “Re-aligning our culture and traditions with Namibian laws to help end GBV,” the workshop delved into the influence of culture and traditions on individuals’ lives and their impact on perpetuating GBV.

Matheus Hamutenya, the Director of the Men4Women Organization, emphasized the importance of aligning cultural practices with the objective of eliminating GBV.

“We aim to shape society by engaging in conversations with the custodians of our traditions and cultures, ensuring that our cultural practices evolve in a way that does not harm any individual,” Hamutenya stated.

The Men4Women Organization, led by youth activists, is committed to advocating for a society free from GBV and teenage pregnancies. Through their programs and initiatives, the organization works towards shifting societal norms, addressing harmful practices, and promoting gender equality.

The collaboration between the Men4Women organization and the Mbunza Traditional Authority emphasizes the significance of collective action in combating GBV. It recognizes the influential role of traditional leaders in challenging harmful practices and transforming cultural norms.

Both the Men4Women organization and the British High Commission reaffirmed their dedication to supporting initiatives that empower traditional leaders and facilitate collaboration between youth organizations and community leaders. They believe in creating a safer and more equal society through such partnerships.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, stressed the importance of changing men’s mindsets as the most effective way to reduce incidences of GBV and prevent it from occurring in the first place.

During the workshop, Moore emphasized the significance of open discussions on GBV, particularly with boys and men, in the fight against GBV.

“Let’s work together to raise awareness and educate men and boys about why GBV is wrong and unacceptable, breaking taboos and encouraging open dialogue. We must ensure that victims are not made to feel guilty or ashamed when reporting abuse,” Moore asserted.

Moore also highlighted the need to teach respect from a young age, enabling children to understand the wrongdoing of GBV. He called on men to be better role models for their sons by demonstrating respect towards their partners, fulfilling their familial responsibilities, and never abandoning their families.

Acknowledging that behavioral change takes time as society’s behavior is deeply rooted in long-held traditions and beliefs, Moore stressed the importance of initiating change.

“We cannot expect overnight transformations, but with our generation, we can make a good start by teaching what is right and wrong and practicing what we preach,” Moore concluded.