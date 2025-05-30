President Nandi-Ndaitwah Hails Election of New AfDB President

By Staff Reporter

ABIDJAN, May 30 — The African Development Bank (AfDB) held its presidential election on 29 May 2025, during its Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The 2025 Annual Meetings took place from 26 to 30 May at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire under the theme “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.” A key highlight of the event was the election of the Bank’s new president, with five candidates from across the continent in the running.

In her message of congratulations, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the Republic of Namibia stated:

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend sincere congratulations to H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on his election as the 9th President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Namibia and the AfDB have long collaborated to strengthen our agricultural, education, and transport sectors. Namibia fully supports Dr. Sidi Ould Tah’s priorities to drive Africa’s industrial development through natural resource beneficiation. I wish H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah every success in implementing his vision for the Bank and in advancing its mandate to improve the livelihoods of Africans, as outlined in Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.”

President Nandi-Ndaitwah also extended her appreciation to the outgoing AfDB President, H.E. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for his exceptional leadership and service to the Bank over the past ten years.