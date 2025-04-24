Namibia seeks swift shift from oil discoveries to production, says president

WINDHOEK, April 24 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday said the southern African country intends to move quickly from oil and gas discoveries to production, positioning the energy sector as a key pillar of Namibia‘s broader vision to become a regional energy hub and advance economic transformation.

In a speech read on her behalf by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare at the opening of the seventh edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference in Windhoek, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country will focus on local value addition, job creation, and inclusive growth as it develops its oil, gas, and renewable energy resources.

“Our collective aspiration is to add value to our natural resources, diversify our economy, create jobs, and uplift every Namibian,” the president said. “The next step will unlock the revenues needed to invest in infrastructure, strengthen public services, and support long-term national progress,” she added.

Namibia has made major oil and gas discoveries in the Orange Basin, offshore southern Namibia, and has also launched green industrial projects such as the HyIron Oshivela Plant, a zero-emission iron facility inaugurated earlier this month. The president emphasized the importance of partnerships that align with Namibia‘s development goals and called on investors to support skills development, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing.

“Our approach is practical, phased, and focused on long-term impact,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. “Local content and beneficiation remain central to our strategy for inclusive growth.” She said Namibia‘s commitment to transparency and ethical leadership remains central to its energy ambitions.

“Corruption has no place in this journey,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, adding that the government is strengthening institutions and streamlining regulatory processes to support investment.

Namibia is positioning itself as a logistics and export gateway for global markets. The country also holds potential in critical minerals, solar, wind, and other energy resources. (Xinhua)