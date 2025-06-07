Namibia to strengthen partnership with China at economic and trade expo

WINDHOEK, June 7 — Namibia will use its participation in the upcoming China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in China’s Hunan Province to deepen strategic partnerships and unlock new development opportunities, the Ministry of International Relations and Trade said Thursday.

“Our active participation underscores our commitment to building strategic partnerships with all our development and trading partners, that will unlock opportunities for our citizens and position Namibia as a key player in regional and continental development,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Namibia will take part as one of the guest countries of honor in the 4th CAETE in Changsha, Hunan Province, from June 12 to 15.

Flagging CAETE as “a premier platform for economic collaboration between China and Africa,” the ministry said “the expo offers Namibian entrepreneurs and investors the opportunity to connect with Chinese business leaders, showcase Namibia‘s investment opportunities in sectors such as mining, tourism, agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing renewable energy, and fisheries, as well as exploring new avenues for economic cooperation and private sector collaboration.”

It also said that Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi will lead the country’s delegation to the events. “Namibia recognizes the importance of multilateral cooperation platforms like FOCAC and CAETE in fostering sustainable development and sustained economic growth,” the ministry said.

The events in Changsha are also expected to enhance Namibia‘s engagement with Chinese investors, support economic diversification, and contribute to the country’s long-term development goals. (Xinhua)

