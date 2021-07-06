PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF A STATE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE OMBARA KILUS MUNJUKU KARAERUA NGUVAUVA III
Windhoek, July 6 – – Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of
the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the
Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His
Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Ombara Kilus
Munjuku Karaerua Nguvauva III (born 27 March 1957 and died 1 July
2021), the honour of a State Funeral.
The remains of the late Ombara Kilus Munjuku Karaerua Nguvauva
III will be interred on a date and place to be agreed to in consultation
with the family of the deceased.
President Hage G. Geingob conveys deepest sympathies to the
entire family of the late Comrade Kilus Nguvauva, the Ovambanderu
Traditional Authority and the Ovambanderu Community.
May the soul of late Ombara Kilus Munjuku Karaerua Nguvauva III
rest in eternal peace.
Robert Maseka
