RESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF A NATIONAL HERO AND STATE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE COMRADE DR. NGARIKUTUKE ERNEST TJIRIANGE

WINDHOEK, July 6–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Comrade Dr. Ngarikutuke Ernest Tjiriange (born 12 June 1943 and died 23 June 2021), the honour of a National Hero and

directs that a State Funeral be held in his honour.

In his message of Condolences to the widow Meme Julianne

Ndinelago Tjiriange, the children, grandchildren and entire family of

the late Comrade Dr. Ngarikutuke Ernest Tjiriange, President Hage

G. Geingob says:

“The passing of Comrade Ngarikutuke Tjiriange, a loyal and senior

cadre of the Swapo Party is a painful loss to our country and the SWAPO party

in particular. Comrade Tjiriange was a committed Cadre of the SWAPO Party

who actively participated in Party activities, giving principled contributions.

Our nation has lost a man who leaves behind an indelible footprint of service.

A dedicated leader, Comrade Tjiriange was a tested SWAPO cadre and served

our country in different capacities, including as our first Minister of Justice,

SWAPO Party Secretary General, and Minister of Veteran Affairs and up until

the time of his passing, as a Special Advisor on heritage to the Government.

His wealth of knowledge and experience was invaluable to the process of

identifying appropriate historic sites in the country and nation building.

On behalf of the people and the Namibian Government and the SWAPO

party, I extend condolences to his wife, the children and the family.”

The remains of the late Comrade Dr. Ngarikutuke Ernest Tjiriange are

be interred at the Heroes Acre in the Khomas Region, on Thursday 08 July

2021.

May the soul of Comrade Ngarikutuke Tjiriange rest in eternal peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info