BAN donates N$2.3 million worth of oxygen supply to Ministry of Health.

Windhoek,July 6– The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has responded to a call by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) for the business sector to assist in the fight against Covid-19, by donating N$2.3 million worth of oxygen to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. This timely donation by BAN comes at a time when new infections are rising exponentially, with more hospitalisations and deaths.

Fortunately, “the donation by BAN will ensure that the demand for oxygen in state hospitals is met and lives are saved,” said Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia and Chairperson of Bankers Association of Namibia

“As BAN, we have responded to this noble cause to help the Ministry of Health and Social Services secure oxygen. Namibians must unite and fight the pandemic collectively. As President Hage Geingob remarked, ‘we need to join hands,’” commented Murorua. BAN members who contributed to this initiative include, Bank Windhoek, First National Bank, Nedbank, Letshego, and Standard Bank.

The donation by BAN came as Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced on Thursday 1 July that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which started three weeks ago in the country, has been devastating in its effects. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Services statistics, out of the 59,015 Covid-19 tests in the past two weeks, the rate of positive results was 41%. Shangula noted that the demand for oxygen has become acute and the suppliers have struggled to cope in its supply.

The donation by BAN also came at the same time when President Geingob appealed to all international cooperating partners, friendly nations, and the Namibian private sector to continue mobilising resources in support of the Government’s response, to combat further devastation by Covid-19. In his speech on Wednesday, he reported that expert projections and simulation tools indicate that the rising incidence curve, during the third wave, is expected to peak around mid-August and may well continue until mid-September this year.

“As BAN, we will see to it that we continue to work with the government in the fight against Covid-19, our clients and employees have all been affected by the pandemic and need our support. We play an important role in the economy of our country; this is our Namibia.”

Murorua urged the private sector to join the call by the government and donate towards the fight against Covid-19.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info