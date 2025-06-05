Trending Now
Xi meets Belarusian president

June 5, 2025

BEIJING, June 5– Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Xinhua)

