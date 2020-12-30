President Geingob wishes Venaani a quick recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Windhoek, Dec 30 – – President Geingob has send out a well wishes letter to the leader of the opposition party McHenry Venaani after he tested positive for COVID-19 today. In a letter addressed to Venaani President said:

“Dear Honourable Venaani,

I have learned with concern about your positive test for Covid-19. We are living in unsettling times. Covid-19 continues to have a profound impact on our personal and professional lives, affecting colleagues and loved ones indiscriminately.

We can only get through this fight together, as Namibians, irrespective of our backgrounds, religious beliefs or political allegiances. The only way humanity will prevail against this great challenge of our times, is through unity.

It is therefore in the spirit of national unity and compassion that I wish you a speedy recovery back to full strength so that we can continue the process of nation-building.

Get well soon. We will pull through this together. I wish you and the entire Venaani family a prosperous and healthy 2021″.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Hage G. Geingob

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info