IDCPC Holds Special Briefing for Africa on the Spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Beijing,Dec 30—The International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC) held a special briefing for Africa on the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Song Tao, Minister of the IDCPC, attended the briefing and made a special introduction. More than 160 party leaders from 43 political parties in 36 countries in sub-Saharan Africa including Pierre Moussa, Secretary-General of the Congolese Labor Party; Raphael Tuju, Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party of Kenya; Sophia Shaningwa, Secretary-General of the SWAPO Party of Namibia; Justine Lumumba Kasule, Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement of Uganda; Mahamat Zen Bada, Secretary-General of the Patriotic Salvation Movement of Chad; Umaru Napoleon Koroma, Secretary-General of the Sierra Leone People’s Party; Bashiru Ally, Secretary-General of the Party of the Revolution Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania; and Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Secretary-General of the People’s Rally for Progress of Djibouti, as well as representatives from important think tanks and media outlets were present.



Song mainly briefed on the main spirit and the great significance of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. He said, the fifth plenary session successfully held not long ago is an important meeting, and it is of overall and historical significance, fully demonstrating the vision and historical responsibilities of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. The most important outcome of the plenary session is the review and approval of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, which not only chart the course for China’s future development, but will also provide more development opportunities for countries in the world including African countries. During the 14th Five-Year period, China will carry on opening-up in more fields, with broader range and greater depth to the outside world, further strengthen cooperation with Africa, support the construction of a free trade zone on the African continent, and provide African countries with larger markets and more investment and cooperation opportunities.



Song said, the compilation and implementation of the five-year plan for national economic and social development is an important way for the CPC to govern the country. The proposals adopted at the fifth plenary session are guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhering the concept of putting the people at the centered, and taking the realization, maintenance and development of the fundamental interests of the greatest possible majority of the Chinese people as the starting point and the ultimate goal. And in the process of formulating the proposals, the gathering of public opinions has given full play to democratic values, which is an important manifestation of the CPC’s adherence to scientific and democratic decision-making. The CPC is willing to work with the political parties of various countries in Africa to actively give play to the political leading role of intra-party exchanges, strengthen experience exchanges in state governance and administration, jointly promote China-Africa practical cooperation, and join hands to build a closer China-Africa community of a shared future. Song also briefed on the main content of the third volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.



Wang Changlin, Dean of China Academy of Macroeconomics, and Dong Zhenhua, Deputy Director of the Philosophy Department of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), introduced China’s development achievements during the 13th Five-Year period and relevant information on the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, and answered the questions raised by the African side.



Heavyweights of African political parties warmly congratulated on the successful convening of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and spoke highly of the great achievements made by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in leading China’s development. They said, this special briefing is an innovative measure from African and Chinese political parties to overcome the impact of the epidemic and carry out experience exchanges in state governance and administration. They thanked China for its important assistance in fighting the epidemic as well as in Africa’s economic and social development, and believed that China’s future development will be brighter and will make greater contributions to the prosperity and growth of African countries and countries in the world. They also looked forward to continuing to strengthen experience exchanges and mutual learning in state governance and administration with the CPC and promote practical cooperation between Africa and China, and jointly push Africa-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for new progress.

