Goodwill Visit by Ministerial Officials of Republics of Botswana and Namibia to Kasane and Katima Mulilo

WINDHOEK, Sept. 02 — Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Botswana will jointly undertake the goodwill visit to Kasane, Chobe District in the Republic of Botswana and Katima Mulilo, Zambezi Region in the Republic of Namibia, from 2-3 September 2021.

During the Working Visit to Namibia by His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana on 29 January 2021, Their Excellencies President Hage Geingob and President Masisi directed that their Foreign Ministers undertake a joint visit to the border areas to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground, including engaging communities on the importance of peaceful co-existence and good neighborliness along the common riverine border.

The joint visit is also taking place within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

on Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia and the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Botswana.

The Hon. Deputy Prime Minister will be accompanied by a few of the Namibian officials.

anna@namibiadailynews.info