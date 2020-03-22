President Geingob appoints a young law graduate as Deputy Minister.

Windhoek, March 22-Youth that, Youth this. Its already done! It seems president Hage Geingob has heeded to a call to appoint the youth into politics.

This follows the revelation by the office of the Presidency regarding the appointment of a UNAM law graduate, Ms. Emma Theofilus, aged 23, as the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology. History has been made. She graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (honours) degree from UNAM in 2018. The office of the presidency announced the ministers and the additional 8 members of parliament that are to bear office for the next 5 years.

Ms.Theofilus has also been appointed as an additional member to parliament from the eight that the president appoints. Prior to her appointment, she served the nation on various platforms including being a member of Children’s Parliament. She was also a legal officer in the Ministry of Justice. On a salary scale, a legal officer in the ministry of justice earns a mere N$ 269 189 – 321 707 per annum.

In recent years the world has witnessed a marked increase in young people getting involved in politics and running for office. For example, in 2015 a youngest British member of parliament was 20 years of age. In 2017, France elected a law student at the age of 24 to be a member of parliament and also the same year, the youngest member of Parliament in Australia was 22. And in 2018, the youngest member of Parliament in Sweden was 22.

NUDO President Hon. Esther Utjiua Muinjangue has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services

Compiled by Julia Nekwaya

