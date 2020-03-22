Geingob Appoints NUDO president as Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services.

WINDHOEK, March 22- President Geingob today appointed Esther Utjiua Muinjangue the current NUDO president as the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services in his new cabinet. Esther was last year declared NUDO’s new president after garnering 240 votes compared to Vetaruhe Kandorozu who had 227 votes during NUDO’S third Elective Extraordinary National Congress held in 2018 May in Windhoek .

Joseph Kauandenge new NUDO Secretary General and Esther Muinjangue new NUDO President both from team NUDO.

At the same Elective Extraordinary Congress, they also elected PK Kazongominya as Vice President, Joseph Kauandenge as Secretary General (SG) , Uaraa Uapingene as Deputy SG, while Elia Kandjii was elected as the party’s national chairperson to be deputised by Kapukala Kuvare.

Esther Muinjangue NUDO President who is now the new Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services in President Geingob ‘s New cabinet.

