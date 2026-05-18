Iran says U.S. sent “revised” points despite rejection of peace plan

TEHRAN, May 18 — Despite publicly rejecting Tehran’s 14-point peace proposal, the United States has sent a set of “revised” points and considerations to Iran through Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baghaei said the negotiation between the two sides remained ongoing.

“After Iran sent its 14-point (proposed) plan (to the United States through Pakistan), the U.S. side conveyed its considerations. We also presented our considerations in return. Although the American side publicly announced that this plan was rejected, we received from the Pakistani mediator a set of revised points and considerations from their (the Americans’) point of view,” Baghaei said.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran will certainly not negotiate or compromise on its rights, saying that the country’s right to uranium enrichment has been recognized under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not need to be recognized by other parties.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said Iran has always made considerable efforts to ensure safe maritime traffic through the waterway and continues to emphasize the need for secure passage through the strait.

Given that the Strait of Hormuz is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, the two coastal countries consider themselves duty-bound to implement the necessary measures to assure all countries of safe traffic, he added.

He blamed the “law-breaking” by the United States and Israel for the present circumstances of the Strait of Hormuz, saying their attacks on Iran caused the country to adopt a set of measures under international law to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

He said Iran is in contact with Oman and other relevant parties to develop a mechanism to ensure safe passage through the strait while safeguarding the sovereignty and security of coastal states.

Iran and the United States have exchanged several plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistan in recent weeks, following an April ceasefire that ended 40 days of fighting. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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