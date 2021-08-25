Trending Now
BOTSWANA DETECTS DELTA PLUS VARIANT.

written by Anna Hepeni August 25, 2021

Windoek,25 August- A new coronavirus variant, Delta Plus, has been identified in Botswana.
Updating the nation on the COVID-19 situation in Gaborone on Monday, presidential COVID-19 task force scientific advisor Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba said the new strain was an additional mutation to the Delta variant.
The strain was detected in some samples conducted locally, he explained.
However, Dr Matshaba could not confirm whether the Delta Plus strain cases were a result of local mutation or importation.
“I would like to emphasise that fighting the virus is more important than finding out who brought in the new strain,” he said.
Dr Matshaba said Botswana was one of 29 countries affected by Delta Plus, which was first identified in India.
According to Dr Matshaba, although a Delta mutant, Delta Plus had similar effects to the former and could be treated the same way.
The two only differed in appearance, he said.
Dr Matshaba warned that the COVID-19 virus would continue to mutate and urged the public to take responsibility for their health by ensuring that they adhered to set health protocols.
On the latest statistics, he said during the August 17-23 period, 1 216 new cases were recorded while the number of active cases and mortalities stood at 8 321 and 2 171 respectively.

