Venezuelan defense minister voices full support for Colombian government

October 22, 2025

CARACAS, Oct. 22 — Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez reaffirmed Tuesday his country’s “moral, physical, and territorial support” for Colombia in facing U.S. threats along their shared border.

In a televised address, Padrino Lopez described recent U.S. accusations against Colombian President Gustavo Petro as “offensive and baseless.”

“We have seen how U.S. imperialism suddenly labels the president of Colombia a drug trafficker — an insult that offends not only him but also the Colombian people,” he said.

Padrino Lopez also warned that Washington seeks to discredit leaders who refuse to submit to its hegemonic interests. “Anyone who refuses to kneel before U.S. imperialism risks being called a narcotrafficker,” he added.

The minister underscored the duty of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces to safeguard sovereignty and peace. “Our mission is to keep violent groups at bay, expel them from Venezuelan territory, and neutralize them when necessary, always under the law and with respect for human rights,” he said.

His remarks come amid escalating U.S. threats against Venezuela and rising tensions in bilateral ties between Colombia and the United States. (Xinhua)

