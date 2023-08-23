Stakeholder Meeting Strengthens Green Dot Initiative to Ensure Taxi Passenger Safety in Mariental

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, Aug. 23 — A pivotal stakeholder meeting convened at the Wimby Services taxi rank, addressing road safety concerns and disseminating crucial information to taxi drivers. Attendees included representatives from the Ministry of Youth, the Motor Vehicle Fund, traffic officers, the Regional Road Safety Forum, and TrenTyre Mariental. The primary focus of the meeting was to introduce and reinforce the Green Dot initiative, a project initiated by the Motor Vehicle Fund (MVA Fund) to enhance passenger safety within public transportation.

Under the guidance of Elifias Rukambe, the manager in charge of public education at the Motor Vehicle Fund, the gathering witnessed collaborative efforts to enhance road safety for both drivers and passengers. The Green Dot initiative, introduced several years ago, specifically targets public passenger transport and encompasses three crucial components: the vehicle, the passengers, and the driver. By addressing these elements, the Green Dot initiative aims to cultivate a comprehensive safety culture within the public transportation sector.

Gideon Kotze, owner of TrenTyre and a stakeholder, shared vital insights into tire safety. His presentation aimed to equip taxi drivers with essential knowledge about tire usage and maintenance to prevent accidents. In a demonstration, Kotze highlighted the importance of daily tire inspections before commencing journeys. “I urge all of you to perform daily tire inspections before hitting the road. Ensuring that vehicle components, especially tires, are in optimal condition is imperative for road safety,” he emphasized. Kotze also extended an invitation to drivers to visit his shop for inspections.

The meeting facilitated the sharing of emergency contact information, alongside discussions on practical aspects of road safety. A spokesperson from the Hardap region paramedic team provided emergency phone numbers, with 9682 designated as the general emergency contact and 99900 allocated for Mariental situations. Attendees were also informed about the central location of the Paramedics team at the town’s fire brigade office.

Traffic officers seized the opportunity to engage drivers in discussions about crucial topics such as driving restrictions and the necessity of possessing a valid driver’s license. These talks aimed to enhance road safety awareness and promote adherence to traffic regulations.

Rukambe shed light on the critical issue of road safety, particularly along the Noordoewer-Oshikango route through the Hardap region. He lamented, “We are losing approximately 700 lives annually out of Namibia’s 2.8 million population due to accidents on this road, with 90 percent of these accidents occurring on the B1 road.” The perilous route through Hardap poses risks to both passengers and drivers due to high accident rates. As a result, the meeting sought to provide attendees with safety recommendations to help them navigate hazards and safeguard their well-being during travels.

The collaborative efforts of stakeholders in this meeting underscore the commitment to enhancing road safety for all road users, especially public transport passengers. The multifaceted Green Dot initiative, combined with practical insights from experts, holds the potential to reduce accidents and elevate road safety awareness among taxi drivers.

– Namibia Daily News