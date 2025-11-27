Dominican Republic to allow U.S. to use its air facilities to combat drug trafficking

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 27– The Dominican Republic will allow the United States to use restricted areas of the San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport to combat drug trafficking, said President Luis Abinader on Wednesday.

Abinader announced the measure after a meeting with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the same day.

“We have agreed with the United States to temporarily expand cooperation to strengthen air and maritime surveillance against drug trafficking.

These actions are supported by our laws and existing agreements,” Abinader emphasized. Hegseth said the agreement is a great collaboration and a joint effort between the two countries against drug trafficking and narcoterrorism, which he described as a model for the region.

Hegseth’s visit came amid intensifying U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean as part of its so-called strategy to combat drug trafficking. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

