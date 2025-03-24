Governors’ Terms Extended by three months

Trending Now
March 24, 2025

Windhoek — The governors whose terms concluded on the 21st of March have had their tenure prolonged for three months, starting from the 20th of March to the 20th of June 2025.

The letters signed by former President Nangolo Mbumba indicate that the governors will carry on with their prior contracts, maintaining their responsibilities, salary packages, and other associated benefits without any decrease.

The extension is reportedly required for the present President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who acts as the appointing authority, to modify her administration and ultimately select governors of her preference.

It is thought that all ten governors received the letters, excluding the four who stepped down to assume positions in the 8th parliament.

These are Marius Sheya from Kunene, James Uerikua from Otjozondjupa, Sirkka Ausiku from Kavango West, and Salomon April from the Hardap Region.

Reporter: Lazarus  Muyeu

Editor: WaDisho

 

