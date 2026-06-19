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Pakistan FM to attend regional meeting in Egypt
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Pakistan FM to attend regional meeting in Egypt

June 19, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 19  — Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will travel to Egypt next week to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The fourth meeting of the four-country group, also called R-4, is scheduled for June 21 in Cairo, according to the statement. It will review regional developments and discuss issues related to peace, security and stability.

The ministers are also expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation in areas of common interest under the R-4 framework, which promotes consultation and coordination among the four countries.

Pakistan regards its ties with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye as important and views the R-4 mechanism as a platform for advancing regional peace, stability and prosperity, the ministry added. (Namibia / Xinhua)

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