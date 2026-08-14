7 dead as under-construction tunnel collapses in N. India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 — At least seven persons died after the under-construction tunnel they were working in suddenly collapsed in India’s northern hilly state of Uttarakhand, confirmed a local official on Friday.

The mishap occurred late on Thursday evening in the Pipalkoti area in the state’s Chamoli district. There were nearly 25 workers inside the under-construction tunnel when there was a sudden gush of water and debris inside it, trapping all of them.

Rescue work was carried out. Nearly 16 workers were taken out alive, while seven dead bodies had also been recovered, added the local official.

The under-construction tunnel was being built by the Government of India’s THDC India Limited.