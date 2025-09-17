Russia claims multi-directional strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine reports strikes on Russian oil refinery

MOSCOW/KIEV, Sept. 17 — Russia said on Tuesday that its forces continued to attack Ukrainian army in multiple directions, while Ukraine carried out an overnight strike on a Russian oil refinery on the same day.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest briefing that over the past 24 hours, its armed forces had continued to launch strikes on the Ukrainian military in multiple directions, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian army destroyed fuel depots, logistics hubs housing Western-supplied armaments, and storage and launch sites for long-range drones belonging to the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the same day that Ukraine carried out an overnight strike on the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed, according to the General Staff.

The Ukrainian army said the refinery supplies petroleum products to Russian forces.

The Saratov refinery, which processed 4.8 million tons of oil in 2023, produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel fuel.

Post Views: 11