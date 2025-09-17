Trending Now
Home InternationalDisaster Russia claims multi-directional strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine reports strikes on Russian oil refinery
Russia claims multi-directional strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine reports strikes on Russian oil refinery
DisasterEuropeInternationalwar

Russia claims multi-directional strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine reports strikes on Russian oil refinery

September 17, 2025

MOSCOW/KIEV, Sept. 17 — Russia said on Tuesday that its forces continued to attack Ukrainian army in multiple directions, while Ukraine carried out an overnight strike on a Russian oil refinery on the same day.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest briefing that over the past 24 hours, its armed forces had continued to launch strikes on the Ukrainian military in multiple directions, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian army destroyed fuel depots, logistics hubs housing Western-supplied armaments, and storage and launch sites for long-range drones belonging to the Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the same day that Ukraine carried out an overnight strike on the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed, according to the General Staff.

The Ukrainian army said the refinery supplies petroleum products to Russian forces.

The Saratov refinery, which processed 4.8 million tons of oil in 2023, produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel fuel.

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China-U.S. trade talks in Sweden stir global hopes

July 29, 2025

Zambian president says abrupt cut of donor aid...

September 2, 2025

Guest Opinion: Africa cooperation with BRICS “game changer”...

August 22, 2023

The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation Opens...

August 29, 2022

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 19, 2021

First China-Africa Human Rights Seminar calls for concerted...

August 23, 2025

COVID-19 origin tracing should be based on science,...

August 13, 2021

Death toll from Russian attack on Ukrainian capital...

June 18, 2025

At least 9 killed, 40 injured in Russian...

August 18, 2025

EU defends digital sovereignty after Trump threatens tariffs

August 26, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.