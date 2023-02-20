Over 500,000 mosquito nets to be distributed to pupils in Tanzania’s Tanga region

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 20 — A total of 529,641 mosquito nets worth 2.9 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 1.2 million U.S. dollars) will be distributed to pupils in 1,083 primary schools in Tanzania’s Indian Ocean coast region of Tanga, an official said on Sunday.

The Tanga regional commissioner, Omary Mgumba, said the distribution of the mosquito nets was aimed at protecting the pupils from malaria infections.

Mgumba made the remarks when he launched the distribution of mosquito nets to pupils at Tanga district primary school. He said the distribution of the mosquito nets in all the region’s districts was expected to be done in 45 days.

Mgumba said the distribution of the mosquito nets was being coordinated by the government through the Ministry of Health and the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government.

He urged community leaders to supervise the distribution of mosquito nets in their respective areas. (Xinhua)