Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox
Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox
HEALTH

Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox

June 4, 2022

OTTAWA, June 4 — Canada has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at a health briefing, Tam said the confirmed cases have been reported nationally, including 52 cases from Quebec, five from Ontario and one from Alberta.
She said the risk of exposure to monkeypox “isn’t exclusive to any group or setting,” warning that anyone could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with an infected person or their contaminated objects.
At present, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 non-endemic countries worldwide, Tam said.
Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, according to the World Health Organization. (Xinhua)

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 91
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya launches national rollout of universal health plan

February 8, 2022

Over 80 mln doses of polio vaccine for...

March 19, 2022

UK COVID alert level raised to second highest...

December 12, 2021

S. Africa facing water scarcity, quality challenges: minister

March 22, 2022

Zimbabwe to ban unvaccinated from public transport as...

December 8, 2021

“Deltacron” has indeed come

March 15, 2022

Zimbabwe’s main hospital crippled after hundreds of staff...

December 18, 2021

Omicron less likely to cause severe symptoms: UKHSA

December 23, 2021

British PM announces end of COVID-19 restrictions despite...

February 22, 2022

Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

December 12, 2021