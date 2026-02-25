Tanzania intensifies disease surveillance amid rising influenza, COVID-19 cases

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 25– Tanzanian health authorities Wednesday directed hospitals and health centers nationwide to intensify the surveillance of respiratory and epidemic diseases amid a rise in influenza and COVID-19 cases.

Grace Magembe, chief medical officer at the Ministry of Health, issued the directive in the Morogoro region while addressing medical officers from sentinel surveillance centers that monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

“We continue to empower more centers in monitoring respiratory diseases, especially in the early collection and submission of samples to the national laboratory.

This work is the country’s line of defense against epidemics, and there is no alternative,” said Magembe.

Her remarks followed a government warning of increasing cases of influenza and COVID-19 in several regions, prompting renewed vigilance within the health sector.

Magembe also urged the public to stop the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, warning that misuse contributes to antimicrobial resistance and reduces treatment effectiveness.

Vida Mmbaga, assistant director of epidemic disease surveillance at the Ministry of Health, said Tanzania has strengthened its capacity to detect and respond to epidemic diseases through expanded surveillance systems and improved laboratory services. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

