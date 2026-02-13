UN, AUC chiefs call for deepening multilateralism amid heightened global uncertainties

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 13– United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Friday underscored the need to strengthen multilateralism at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

This came as the two leaders met at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on the margins of the 39th AU Summit, which is being held from Feb. 11 to 15, according to an AU statement issued on Friday.

Guterres and Youssouf reaffirmed the two organizations’ enduring commitment to principled multilateralism, collective leadership, and strengthened cooperation in pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for Africa and the world.

The two leaders highlighted their shared resolve to deepen strategic cooperation in line with Africa’s continental priorities as articulated in Agenda 2063, as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

During the meeting, the UN chief recognized Africa’s “constructive and influential role” in advancing multilateral reform efforts, noting that the AU “stands as the UN’s most strategic multilateral partner.”

Youssouf, for his part, underscored that the AU-UN partnership remains a cornerstone of effective global governance and a vital instrument for advancing peace, security and sustainable development.

The AUC chief also commended Guterres for his “steadfast commitment to Africa and to the strengthening of multilateralism.”

According to the AU statement, the two leaders also discussed issues such as regional peace and security, sustainable development, and inclusive economic transformation.

They underscored that Africa’s industrialization is indispensable to achieving the continent’s growth trajectory, generating dignified employment for its youthful population, and consolidating long-term stability.

Guterres and Youssouf agreed to intensify joint advocacy with international financial institutions and global financial actors to ensure that Africa’s development financing needs are adequately addressed, including through fairer access to capital, debt sustainability measures, and reforms of the international financial architecture, it was noted. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

