Floating platform for Mozambique’s major natural gas project sails away in ROK

MAPUTO, Nov. 15 — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced that he has witnessed on Monday in the Republic of Korea (ROK) the naming and sailing away ceremony of the floating platform for natural gas production (FLNG) in northern Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin.

Through his official Facebook account, the president said the ceremony took place at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in the city of Geoje with the country’s President Moon Jae-in.

“This step taken here in the Republic of Korea marks the beginning of the development of natural gas resources in the south Coral Field, off the coast of Mozambique, located in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin,” said Nyusi in his post.

According to reports from Mozambique’s national media, the platform is 432 meters long, 66 meters wide and 39 meters deep and weighs 220,000 tons. And it is believed to be the deepest-reaching floating natural gas platform in the world.

The infrastructure is expected to facilitate the production of 3.4 million tons of gas from the second quarter of 2022, said the reports.

In his speech broadcast by the national radio, the president said Mozambique will become a relevant player in liquefied natural gas field and he hopes the gas exploitation will stimulate investments in national infrastructure, boost job creation and industrialization of the country. – XINHUA