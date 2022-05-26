Old Mutual Namibia hits the greens

Windhoek, May 26 – On Friday, 20 May 2022, Old Mutual Namibia hosted its inaugural corporate golf day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. Old Mutual Namibia corporate clients had a great day away from the office enjoying the golf greens.

Ashante Manetti, Acting Marketing and Communications Executive says, “I have learnt that the golf course is one of the best environments to detox away from the office while building important relationships with key stakeholders. Thus, for us as Old Mutual Namibia to have hosted our corporate clients was an absolute privilege and opportunity to cement current relationships and build new ones.”

The day saw Old Mutual Namibia’s Llewelyn Husselman together with Josef Marti, Brighton Zinyakatira and Sesilia Nkoshi take the top prize of the winning team. Sesilia Nkoshi also walked away with the top individual position and the Old Mutual Namibia Golf Trophy. As a company passionate about empowering women, it was quite fitting that a lady golfer took the winning prize.

