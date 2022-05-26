Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Old Mutual Namibia hits the greens
Old Mutual Namibia hits the greens
Sesilia Nkoshi (Underwriter - Namibre) receiving her winning prize from Brigitte Weichert (Chief Financial Officer - Old Mutual Namibia) at the Old Mutual Namibia Golf Day
Sports

Old Mutual Namibia hits the greens

May 26, 2022

Windhoek, May 26 – On Friday, 20 May 2022, Old Mutual Namibia hosted its inaugural corporate golf day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. Old Mutual Namibia corporate clients had a great day away from the office enjoying the golf greens.

Ashante Manetti, Acting Marketing and Communications Executive says, “I have learnt that the golf course is one of the best environments to detox away from the office while building important relationships with key stakeholders. Thus, for us as Old Mutual Namibia to have hosted our corporate clients was an absolute privilege and opportunity to cement current relationships and build new ones.”

The day saw Old Mutual Namibia’s Llewelyn Husselman together with Josef Marti, Brighton Zinyakatira and Sesilia Nkoshi take the top prize of the winning team. Sesilia Nkoshi also walked away with the top individual position and the Old Mutual Namibia Golf Trophy. As a company passionate about empowering women, it was quite fitting that a lady golfer took the winning prize.

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 81
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SFC, Eleven Champions and Hardap Correctional Facility promoted...

October 8, 2018

2021 Nedbank Cycle Challenge Postponed.

January 27, 2021

Cycloholics to challenge Nedbank Desert Dash for Davin...

November 24, 2020

FIFA appoints normalization committee for Namibia

February 10, 2019

Fulham promoted to English Premier League after beating...

May 27, 2018

Bio register a hattrick asPirates thrashed Citizens.

April 17, 2021

Aranos Mayoral Easter Tournament a success

April 6, 2018

Japan confident of hosting Tokyo Olympics despite coronavirus,...

February 21, 2020

Neymar Jr qualifiers kick off in misty Swakop

June 5, 2018

Nored to supply electricity to Mboma and Masilingi...

August 10, 2021