Mboma out of African championship competition

By Nankali za Muserengwa.

GROOTFONTEIN, May 26 – Namibia’s sensational world-class sprinter Christine Mboma will not participate in the upcoming African Athletics Championship slated for 08 – 12 June in Mauritius because she is still nursing an injury she suffered at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month.

This was confirmed by her coach Henk Botha this week.

The Namibian Olympian, who celebrated her 19th birthday this week, pulled up suddenly before collapsing to the track 50 metres to the finishing line as she competed with Jamaican veteran sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, known as women’s rocket, in their second 100 metres showdown.

Fraser-Pryce eventually won the race without a challenge in 10.67 seconds.

The two world stars first met in a 200-metre encounter at the Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan in 2021.

Mboma beat Fraser-Pryce to take the silver medal with five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, dubbed the fastest woman alive, scooped the gold medal in that race. Fraser-Pryce took fourth place.

Botha added that another Namibian world-class athlete Beatrice Masilingi, who also suffered an injury in March during a competition in Botswana, has so far fully recovered from it although “there’s a little injury she nursing that is not related to athletics”.

He did not specify that injury. – Namibia Daily News.

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.