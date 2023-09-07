Dispute over HKIA: Menzies’ Standoff with NAC and Paragon Resolved

BY KALEB NGHISHIDIVALI

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 – In a continuing saga surrounding the possession of portions of the Hosea Kutako International Airport, Menzies, the aviation service company, has refuted claims made by Paragon and the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) regarding their alleged eviction from the airport since August 19, 2023.

According to Menzies, they were not evicted but rather barred from entering the airport grounds by force, with the support of the Deputy Sheriff and the Namibian Police. Menzies argues that if they were indeed evicted, they would have been allowed to remove their belongings from the airport and hand over cargo to the lawful consignees.

Furthermore, Menzies accuses Paragon and the NAC of obstructing the execution of a court order they claim to rely on. Menzies asserts that their actions in preventing Menzies from accessing the airport grounds were in contempt of the very order they sought to enforce. The company asserts that the conduct of Paragon and the NAC has caused significant damage to the nation of Namibia.

However, in a positive turn of events, Menzies announced that during a court mediation process held recently, Paragon and the NAC recognized their errors. As a result, Menzies will now be allowed to hand over critical life-saving equipment to NamBTS (the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia).

Unfortunately, the resolution does not extend to the other cargo held by Menzies. It appears that the matter will need to be finalized before Justice Uietele before any further action is taken regarding the remaining cargo and its consignees.

It is hoped that all parties involved can work towards a resolution that prioritizes the best interests of those affected and ensures the smooth operation of the Hosea Kutako International Airport.- Namibia Daily News