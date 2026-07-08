Over 2,000 Coastal Learners Put Maths Skills to the Test in Bank Windhoek Challenge

WALVIS BAY, July 08 – More than 2,000 learners from schools along Namibia’s coast took part in the 2026 Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge, highlighting the growing focus on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills among the country’s future workforce.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek since 2019, the competition attracted 2,037 Grade 8, 9 and 10 learners from 13 schools in the first round, with top performers advancing to the finals held at Walvis Bay Private School.

The Swakopmund Cluster claimed the overall title with 1,704 points, while Pro-Ed Akademie was named the Best Performing School. Grade 9 learner Aleksandr Kulikov from Private School Swakopmund emerged as the overall best individual performer.

Beyond recognising academic excellence, the challenge encouraged learners to apply mathematics to real-world problem-solving through individual and team-based competitions. Organisers stressed that analytical thinking and sound judgement are becoming increasingly important in a future shaped by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Bank Windhoek said the annual competition is part of its long-term investment in education, helping to nurture young talent and equip learners with the skills needed to succeed in an innovation-driven economy.

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