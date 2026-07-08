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Bank Windhoek Invests in Farmers to Strengthen Namibia’s Food Security
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Bank Windhoek Invests in Farmers to Strengthen Namibia’s Food Security

July 8, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 8– Bank Windhoek has expanded its support for Namibia’s agricultural sector by investing in livestock management training aimed at helping farmers improve productivity, profitability and long-term sustainability.

The training, delivered in partnership with Agra Provision Training and Consulting Services, reached farmers in Windhoek, Mariental, Otjiwarongo and Gobabis between April and July, equipping them with practical skills in animal health, nutrition, disease control, farm planning, financial management and record keeping.

More than 50 farmers attended the regional training sessions in Mariental, Otjiwarongo and Gobabis, while an earlier programme was also held in Windhoek.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Strategic Communication and Social Impact, Bronwyn Moody, said strengthening farmers’ skills is key to improving food security, supporting rural livelihoods and building a more resilient agricultural sector.

Participants welcomed the training, describing it as practical and relevant to the challenges they face on their farms. Many also called for additional courses covering climate-smart farming, rangeland management, poultry production, crop farming and livestock marketing.

The livestock management programme forms part of Bank Windhoek’s broader investment in community development, reflecting the bank’s commitment to supporting Namibia’s farming sector through practical skills that drive economic growth beyond financial services.

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