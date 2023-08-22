Ministry of Justice Lawyers Undergo Intensive Trial Advocacy Training

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, 22 August – More than 40 lawyers from the Ministry of Justice in Namibia are currently engaging in an intensive two-week training program focused on Basic Intensive Trial Advocacy. Held in Windhoek, this training initiative aims to equip legal professionals with essential litigation skills, including Direct & Cross Examination, Closing Arguments, Case Analysis, and Case Analysis Planning.

The participants of this training represent various branches of the Ministry of Justice, including the Legal Aid Directorate, which provides free legal representation to qualifying citizens. Additionally, lawyers from the Government Attorney division are present, offering legal support to government staff members facing legal challenges related to their official duties. The training also includes Public Prosecutors from the Assets Forfeiture Unit, responsible for prosecuting corruption-related offenses under the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

Conducted by the respected Black Lawyers Association Legal Education Centre from South Africa, this intensive program is designed to enhance trial advocacy skills and broaden legal expertise. Covering essential elements for effective trial practice, the training ensures participants gain proficiency in all aspects of the trial process. Practical sessions simulate real courtroom scenarios, and the training culminates in a mock trial session at the High Court, allowing participants to apply their newfound knowledge.

A Ministry of Justice representative emphasized the significance of continuous professional development for lawyers. They stressed that investing in comprehensive training opportunities is essential to ensure legal professionals remain up-to-date with evolving legal practices, enabling them to provide high-quality representation to clients.

This intensive trial advocacy training not only benefits the skills of government lawyers but also contributes to the overall enhancement of Namibia’s legal system. By mastering effective trial advocacy, these lawyers will play a crucial role in delivering justice and upholding the rule of law.

As the training progresses, participants eagerly anticipate gaining practical knowledge and insights from esteemed facilitators. The Ministry of Justice remains dedicated to providing its lawyers with opportunities for professional growth, ensuring they uphold principles of fairness and justice for all Namibian citizens. -Namibia Daily News