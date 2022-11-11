Zambezi hit by Zambian stock thieves

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Nov. 11 – Farmers in the Zambezi region have been hit hard by stock theft which is blamed on foreigners, particularly Zambians.

Some Zambians cross into Namibia to seek work as cattle herders while others come to steal cattle.

The security agents are doing their best to combat stock theft but their efforts have had limited results as combating cross-border crimes requires the involvement of all stakeholders.

Police have complained in the past of poor roads along the border between Namibia and Zambia making it almost impossible for them to make effective patrols.

This situation has made it easier for stock thieves to drive animals across the border without being detected.

Another factor contributing to the high stock theft rate is the dependency of the people of Zambezi on illegal immigrants for cheap labour. Some illegal immigrants pretend to look for work while their mission is to observe and find loopholes to steal cattle.

Many farmers in the region have accused Zambian police of being part of syndicates that steal livestock in Namibia and drive them across the border where they are sold for slaughter.

Security agents have at times reportedly refused to hand over the livestock to their rightful owners even when the animals have been properly identified.

Historical ties between the people of the two countries also facilitate easy methods of stealing livestock. As cattle farmers and the government tried to find an amicable solution, it’s best for all stakeholders to be involved, failure to that Zambezi farmers have vowed to take the law into their own hands as they protect their livestock.

With stock theft increasing, farmers are considering establishing night watches to protect their livestock.

In 2021 the then Zambezi police regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku said out of 142 big and small livestock is stolen, police only recovered 65 animals. The areas most affected by stock theft are from Liselo to Singalamwe.