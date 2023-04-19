Osino Resources hits record intercepts at Ondundu gold project in Namibia

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, April 19 — Osino Resources, a gold explorer and developer listed on the TSX-V, has achieved the “best intercepts recorded in the company’s history” at its Ondundu gold project in Namibia. The success follows a completed infill and scissor hole drill programme, which has led to 3,148m of drilling in 15 holes. The results of seven of those holes are still pending, expected by the end of April.

Exploration VP Dave Underwood said the programme is producing “exciting” results and complements previous drilling by B2Gold in 2016. Assay results from orientation drilling at Ondundu to identify previously unknown extensional veins have identified new zones of mineralisation to the east of the resource in an area never previously drilled.

Of the eight assay results received from the infill holes at Ondundu, mineralised drill hole ONRC23-017 is notable. It shows 109 metres of mineralisation at a grade of 2.3 g/t, including a high-grade zone of five metres grading 7.81 g/t, and three metres grading 7.49 g/t. Meanwhile, drill hole ONRC23-018 revealed mineralisation over 93 metres at a grade of 1.24 g/t, including a higher-grade zone of 13 metres at 3.54 g/t. Drillhole ONRC22-008 showed notable mineralisation over 70 metres at a grade of 1.24 g/t and possessed a high-grade zone of two metres at 7.54 g/t and 20 metres at 1.61 g/t.

Osino Resources also noted that scissor holes at the Razorback and Margarethental prospects have intersected previously unknown mineralisation to the east of the current resource, indicating significant upside potential. The company’s VP said two scissor holes were drilled westward to check for extensional veins at right angles to the resource drilling. The holes confirmed the presence of previously unknown extensional veins and also intersected new zones of mineralisation to the east of the resource in an area never previously drilled owing to difficult access. The new eastern zone will be drilled out when the resource upgrade drilling gets underway. – Namibia Daily News