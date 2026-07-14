ordan says air defenses intercept 4 missiles from Iran

AMMAN, July 14 — Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory early Tuesday.

The interception operation was carried out with high efficiency as part of operational measures to protect the kingdom’s sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens, and caused no casualties or material damage, the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army said in a statement.

It said Royal Engineering Corps teams handled debris that fell at several locations in accordance with approved technical and security procedures, while taking necessary measures to secure the sites and protect citizens and property.

The JAF remains at the highest levels of readiness while monitoring developments and responding to any threat that may target the kingdom’s security or airspace, the statement said.

Any attempt to undermine Jordan’s sovereignty or violate its airspace will be met with firm action in accordance with established rules of engagement and national interests, it stressed, adding that the armed forces will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the country and defend its security and stability.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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