Namibia’s Rugby Warriors Receive Inspirational Message from Continental Leader

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 9 – As the Rugby World Cup 2023 draws near, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, has extended his warm wishes and support to Namibia’s national rugby team. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Petrie Theron, President of the Namibia Rugby Union, Mensah emphasizes the unity and strength that rugby brings to the African continent.

In his opening greeting, Mensah embraces Namibia with the local proverb, “Mwa lala po Petrie,” signifying good wishes and camaraderie. He goes on to draw a powerful parallel between the tenacity of a hunter pursuing an elephant and the upcoming rugby battles Namibia will face on the world stage. The message underscores the importance of unity and collective effort, symbolized by the Namibian hunter’s focus on the ultimate goal.

The Namibian national rugby team, often referred to as the “Welwitschias” or “Warriors,” is set to face formidable opponents in the Rugby World Cup 2023, including Italy, New Zealand, and France. Mensah’s message exudes confidence and solidarity as he proclaims, “Saam kan ons!” (Together we can!), emphasizing the collaborative spirit needed to overcome challenges.

Mensah’s letter delves deeper into the significance of heritage, history, and children in African culture, highlighting the strong bond between the past, present, and future. He acknowledges Namibia’s unique natural wonders, such as the towering dunes of Sossusvlei and the renowned Etosha National Park, emphasizing that Namibia possesses an unrivaled blend of natural beauty, culture, and heritage.

As Rugby Africa’s President, Mensah proudly stands with Namibia in its Rugby World Cup journey, recognizing the team’s representation of a continent steeped in mystery, yet rich in tradition and substance. Namibia’s participation in the tournament represents Africa on a global stage, celebrating the continent’s diversity and strength.

In closing, Mensah extends his congratulations to Namibia and assures the team of unwavering support from Africa. He reminds Namibia that they are not alone in their pursuit of victory, emphasizing that belief in oneself is essential. The letter concludes with the words “Enda po nawa” (Good luck and God Bless You all!), echoing the sentiments of support and hope for Namibia’s success in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

As the Rugby World Cup approaches, Herbert Mensah’s message serves as a testament to the power of sports in fostering unity, pride, and belief in Africa’s rugby talent. Namibia, with its unique heritage and determined spirit, stands as a symbol of Africa’s strength and resilience on the global rugby stage. Rugby enthusiasts across the continent eagerly await the kickoff of this thrilling tournament, united in their support for Namibia and African rugby as a whole.