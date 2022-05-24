Ondangwa police investigate yet more reckless and negligent driving

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 24 – Police in Ondangwa are investigating another case of reckless and negligent driving and failing to stop after an accident, where the driver of a GRN Toyota double cab bumped into a Toyota Corolla on Sunday around 17h00 on the railway bridge at Omwandi on the Ondangwa/ Oshikango main road.

In his police report, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said it’s alleged that the driver of the white GRN Double Cab bumped into a beige Toyota Corolla driven by a 48-year-old Namibian male. Both vehicles were driving from the direction of Oshikango. The GRN vehicle driver reportedly did not stop at the accident scene but made a U-turn and then drove back in the direction of Oshikango. The GRN vehicle had no official or ministry logo.

Two occupants of the Toyota Corolla sustained slight injuries and they were taken to Onandjokwe State Hospital for medical treatment.

With all these incidents reported during the weekend, Inspector Aiyambo had some advice. On rape, he cautioned females to avoid travelling alone when it was late. To drivers, avoid driving inconsiderately, do not leave your vehicle unattended, comply with road signs, markings and traffic lights at all times and do not speed, drive within the speed limits. On housebreaking, he urged security officers to always be extra vigilant, report any suspicious movement to their employer or to the police and at accommodation facilities, gates must be always locked. If possible lock the criminals inside and alert the police immediately. – Namibia Daily News